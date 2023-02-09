Coast Guard to host free, public Community Day in Houston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is scheduled to host a free, open-to-the-public Community Day in Houston on Saturday.
During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units will display equipment and discuss various Coast Guard missions.
Attendees can interact with Coast Guard air crews, rescue swimmers, boat crews, law enforcement personnel and K9 officers, drone operators, watchstanders, search and rescue coordinators, pollution responders, Auxiliarists, recruiters and more.
Sector Houston-Galveston consists of 1,562 active duty, civilian and reserve personnel with three marine safety units, five multi-mission small boat stations, two aids to navigation teams and six Coast Guard cutters.
Coast Guard units and personnel scheduled to attend:
- Air Station Houston with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Aids to Navigation Team Galveston
- Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston
- Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft Systems team
- Gulf Strike Team
- Vessel Traffic Service Houston
- Sector Houston-Galveston Response Department
- Sector Houston-Galveston Prevention Department
- Commercial Fishing Vessel Examination
- Coast Guard Auxiliary
- Coast Guard Recruiting Office Houston
- Coast Guard Investigative Service
Local agencies and partners scheduled to attend:
- Texas General Land Office
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Management
- Harris County Sheriff’s Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Federal Trade Commission
- National Weather Service
- United Service Organizations (USO)
- Lone Star Flight Museum
- West Gulf Maritime Association
- Dr. Kirk Lewis Career & Technical High School
