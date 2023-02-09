Coast Guard to host free, public Community Day in Houston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is scheduled to host a free, open-to-the-public Community Day in Houston on Saturday.

During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units will display equipment and discuss various Coast Guard missions.

Attendees can interact with Coast Guard air crews, rescue swimmers, boat crews, law enforcement personnel and K9 officers, drone operators, watchstanders, search and rescue coordinators, pollution responders, Auxiliarists, recruiters and more.

Sector Houston-Galveston consists of 1,562 active duty, civilian and reserve personnel with three marine safety units, five multi-mission small boat stations, two aids to navigation teams and six Coast Guard cutters.

Coast Guard units and personnel scheduled to attend:

Air Station Houston with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Aids to Navigation Team Galveston

Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston

Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft Systems team

Gulf Strike Team

Vessel Traffic Service Houston

Sector Houston-Galveston Response Department

Sector Houston-Galveston Prevention Department

Commercial Fishing Vessel Examination

Coast Guard Auxiliary

Coast Guard Recruiting Office Houston

Coast Guard Investigative Service

Local agencies and partners scheduled to attend:

Texas General Land Office

Texas Parks & Wildlife Management

Harris County Sheriff’s Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Federal Trade Commission

National Weather Service

United Service Organizations (USO)

Lone Star Flight Museum

West Gulf Maritime Association

Dr. Kirk Lewis Career & Technical High School

