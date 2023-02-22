Coast Guard to host Community Day in Metairie, Louisiana

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 25-Foot Response Boat-Small file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is scheduled to host a free, open-to-the-public Community Day 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Coast Guard Station New Orleans, 201 Metairie-Hammond Hwy in Metairie, LA.

During the event, Coast Guard members from Station New Orleans and surrounding units will display equipment and discuss various Coast Guard missions.

Attendees can interact with Coast Guard aircrews, rescue swimmers, boatcrews, law enforcement personnel, search and rescue watchstanders, pollution responders, recruiters and more.

Station New Orleans is located on the southern shore of Lake Pontchartrain and consists of 77 active duty, civilian and reserve personnel with 8 response boats.

Coast Guard units and personnel scheduled to attend:

  • Station New Orleans boats and personnel
  • Air Station New Orleans helicopter and aircrew
  • Sector New Orleans personnel
  • Coast Guard Recruiting Office New Orleans

