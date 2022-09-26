Coast Guard to host 80th Douglas Munro Memorial Ceremony

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard will perform a wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. , in remembrance of Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro, the U.S. Coast Guard’s only recipient of the Medal of Honor at the Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery in Cle Elum, Washington.

Every year the Coast Guard, the City of Cle Elum and distinguished guests commemorate the service and sacrifice of Munro at the cemetery in Cle Elum.

Munro, a native of Cle Elum, gave his life evacuating elements of the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines commanded by Lt. Col. Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller at Point Cruz, Guadalcanal, on Sept. 27, 1942. The medal was given to Douglas Munro’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Munro of South Cle Elum, Washington, by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a ceremony at the White House on Thursday, May 27, 1943.

The ceremony will also stream live on the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USCGPNW, as well as by DVIDS webcast via www.dvidshub.net/webcast/29503.