Coast Guard to hold Water Safety Fair in Sausalito

SAN FRANCISCO — Coast Guard Station Golden Gate and the Coast Guard Auxiliary are scheduled to hold a free, public Water Safety Fair at Station Golden Gate at 10 a.m., Saturday.

The event, which kicks off National Safe Boating Week, will give the public the opportunity to meet local first responders and learn about boating safety through demonstrations and discussions. The event will include displays, rescue boat tours and information about boating safety, radio communications and paddle-craft safety.

“We’re excited to host the community for this event,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Henry, the Operations Petty Officer assigned to Station Golden Gate. “Northern California is a great place to get out and enjoy the water. We want this event to help educate and promote safe and responsible boating throughout Northern California and across the country.”

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

Coast Guard Station Golden Gate is located at 435 Murray Circle, Sausalito, CA 94965 (Fort Baker)

