Coast Guard to hold Water Safety Fair in Sausalito

May 19th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Golden Gate lifeboat crews conduct surf training in Sausalito, Calif. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart)

Coast Guard Station Golden Gate lifeboat crews conduct surf training in Sausalito, Calif. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart)

SAN FRANCISCO — Coast Guard Station Golden Gate and the Coast Guard Auxiliary are scheduled to hold a free, public Water Safety Fair at Station Golden Gate at 10 a.m., Saturday.

The event, which kicks off National Safe Boating Week, will give the public the opportunity to meet local first responders and learn about boating safety through demonstrations and discussions. The event will include displays, rescue boat tours and information about boating safety, radio communications and paddle-craft safety.

“We’re excited to host the community for this event,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Henry, the Operations Petty Officer assigned to Station Golden Gate. “Northern California is a great place to get out and enjoy the water. We want this event to help educate and promote safe and responsible boating throughout Northern California and across the country.”

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

Coast Guard Station Golden Gate is located at 435 Murray Circle, Sausalito, CA 94965 (Fort Baker)

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.