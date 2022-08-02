Coast Guard to hold Sunset Parade in honor of service’s 232nd birthday

CAPE MAY, N.J. – U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to host a Coast Guard Day Sunset Parade on the training center’s parade field, Aug. 7, at 7:34 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The gates to the training center will open at 6:24 p.m., and visitors are asked to be seated ten minutes prior to start time. Visitors are encouraged to use this extra time for security screening, parking and seating.

This parade honors the 232nd birthday of the Coast Guard and its rich history and heritage, as well as the extraordinary level of service of our talented Coast Guard men and women. This year, the base will highlight our regional operational commands that respond to mariners in distress, provide port and coastal security, facilitate maritime commerce, and ensure the waterways are safe for all in New Jersey and the surrounding region.

Sunset parades are military displays of marching troops and the Coast Guard Recruit Ceremonial Drill Team. The recruit regiment will march in the parade and lower the National Ensign from the parade field at sunset.

Those attending the event must have a valid, state-issued or government issued identification card in order to access the base. Visitors are allowed to park both on and off base, and security will direct visitors where to go. Children must be accompanied by an adult throughout the ceremony.

There will be increased security screening for the event, and bags of any kind (with the exception of diaper bags or medical bags) are not permitted in the seating area including purses, camera bags, and backpacks. Visitors are encouraged to leave bags in their vehicles. Photography is permitted and encouraged, but cameras must be removed from their bag prior to arriving at the seating area. Firearm possession, open alcoholic containers, and illicit controlled drugs including marijuana are not permitted on base.

In the event of inclement weather, visitors may call Training Center Cape May’s base information line at (609) 898-6700 the afternoon of the event for cancellation information.

