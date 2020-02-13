Coast Guard to hold open house in Bandon, Oregon to demonstrate new MRASS

BANDON, Ore. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to host a public information open house regarding the Mariner Radio Activated Sound Signal, Thursday, Feb. 20, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., at “The Barn” Conference and Community Center.

The MRASS will be available for live demonstration and for the community to ask questions to gain information about how the equipment operates.

This on-demand sound signal will be replacing the current continuously sounding signal located on the Coquille River South Jetty of Bandon.