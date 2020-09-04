Coast Guard to hold court martial following Dutch Harbor, Alaska, death investigation

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to convene a court martial Tuesday at Coast Guard Island in Alameda for Coast Guard Seaman Ethan W. Tucker, who is accused of violating seven articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice related to the death of a Coast Guard member.

The case is docketed until Sept. 18.

The charges against Tucker are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty at court-martial.

