Coast Guard to establish security zones for Fleet Week and Seafair

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard will enforce multiple safety and security zones on Elliott Bay and Lake Washington during the upcoming Parade of Ships, Fleet Week, and Seafair festival Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.

During Monday’s parade of ships, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish security and safety zones to ensure the safety of the public and security for the military vessels in Elliott Bay.

No entry into, transiting through, mooring, or anchoring within the parade of ships traffic zone will be permitted 30 minutes prior to, during, and 30 minutes after the event unless authorized by the Coast Guard.

Vessels operating within 500-yards of military vessels must maintain a minimum speed to stay on course. No vessel is allowed within 100-yards of the protected vessels in Elliott Bay while they are underway for the parade or while moored in Seattle.

All vessel operators desiring to enter any safety or security zone must obtain permission from the Captain of the Port by contacting on scene Coast Guard patrol craft on VHF-FM channels 13 or 16, or the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Joint Harbor Operations Center via channel 16. Violating these zones is a felony offense. Boaters who enter these zones will be escorted from the area immediately and may be subject to fines of up to $250,000 and/or up to six years in federal prison.

During the Seafair weekend festivities on Aug. 5-7, Coast Guard crews will work with state and local agencies to increase safety patrols on Lake Washington.

In addition, crews will be enforcing a Special Local Regulation for the Unlimited Hydroplane Race on Lake Washington from 8 a.m., Friday, until midnight, Sunday. The Seafair Air Show Performance Safety Zone Regulation, also on Lake Washington, will be enforced from 8 a.m., Friday, until 4 p.m., Sunday. These zones will be established in the vicinity of Stan Sayres Memorial Park.

Boaters are reminded that children 12 years of age and younger are required by state law to wear life jackets while on the water. Life jackets must be accessible for everyone aboard the vessel and adults are encouraged to always wear their lifejackets while on the water.

Additionally, boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol is against the law. Boaters found to be operating vessels while under the influence may be subject to arrest and if no capable operator is aboard the vessel the owner and passengers will be removed and the vessel will be impounded.

For more boating safety information please visit: www.uscgboating.org

For more information about the Seattle Seafair Fleet Week visit: www.seafair.com

