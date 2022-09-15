Coast Guard to establish safety zones on Detroit River

DETROIT — With the North American International Auto Show being held along the Detroit River, the Coast Guard will be establishing safety zones at various times for aerial exhibits over the U.S. side of the river including airplane, hoverboard, and jet pack demonstrations.

A temporary safety zone will be established in the vicinity of Huntington Place and Hart Plaza from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. This zone is intended to restrict vessels from a portion of the Detroit River to ensure the safety of persons, vessels, and the auto show’s air mobility demo exhibitors.

Additionally, the Coast Guard’s Detroit recruiting office will have a recruiting table set up near the front ticket booth from Saturday, September 17 through the conclusion of the event on September 25.

Coast Guard members from various local units will be on hand to discuss Coast Guard missions, careers and to answer any service-related questions.