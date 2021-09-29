Coast Guard to establish safety zone in Huntington Beach, Catalina

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — For the safety of the air show spectators, a temporary safety zone is planned off the coast of Huntington Beach Thursday through Sunday for the Great Pacific Airshow, and an additional temporary safety zone off Catalina Island on Friday for the Ocean Cup: Rum Run speedboat race.

The safety zone off Huntington Beach will be enforced Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m., to 5 p.m., during the airshow demonstrations, and the safety zone off Catalina Island will be enforced Friday from 7 to 10 a.m., during the Ocean Cup: Rum Run speedboat race.

The captain of the port establishes safety zones during high-profile events to minimize hazards. The safety zone is scheduled to encompass all navigable waters from the surface to the seafloor off the coast of Huntington Beach and Catalina Island.

Entering or operating in the safety zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Captain of the Port of Los Angeles. People desiring to transit the safety zone must first obtain authorization from the COTP or her designated representative. To seek permission to transit the area, call (310) 521-3801 or use marine-band radio via VHF-FM channel 16.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.