Coast Guard to establish safety zone for Wings Over South Texas Airshow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is scheduled to establish a safety zone Thursday in the Corpus Christi Bay and Ship Channel during the Wings Over South Texas Airshow in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The safety zone is scheduled to begin Thursday at 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, while aircraft crews are performing. The safety zone is necessary to protect the general public from hazards associated with aerial flight demonstrations.

No vessel shall transit through the safety zone while it is in effect.

The entire Marine Safety Information Bulletin can be read here.

Due to the anticipated increased presence of recreational boating traffic in Corpus Christi Bay, mariners are urged to use extreme caution when navigating near the airshow. Law enforcement assets will be on scene and will board vessels suspected of unsafe operations.

Mariners are reminded:

It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It is safest for passengers to wear a properly fitting Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Motorized vessels less than 26-feet in length are required to use an engine cut-off switch if equipped.

Passengers should stay onboard the vessel while underway. Passengers should not attempt to swim near other vessels.

Failure to adhere to the safety zone may result in enforcement action, civil penalty, and may delay or cancel airshow events.

Install a Marine VHF radio and tune it to VHF Channel. Radio procedures can be found: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=mtBoater

Additional tips for safe recreational boating can be found at https://www.uscgboating.org/

