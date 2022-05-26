Coast Guard to enforce no-entry zone for Bethpage Airshow

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard will establish and enforce a no-entry zone in the waters off of Jones Beach State Park to ensure the safety of waterside spectators during the Bethpage Air Show, Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The no-entry zone will be marked with orange buoys and can be seen on the graphic above. The zone will be enforced by Coast Guard vessels. Entry into, transiting or anchoring in this zone is prohibited for all vessels, mariners and persons unless specifically authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port or a designated representative.

In addition to the no-entry zone on the water, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect around the area 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Temporary Flight Restrictions apply to all aircraft including drones. More information about the TFR can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_2_6652.html

Mariners planning to view the air show this weekend are reminded to wear life jackets, be aware of their surroundings, monitor the weather, have proper safety equipment aboard and never boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

