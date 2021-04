CAPE MAY, N.J. – The Coast Guard will decommission the Coast Guard Cutter Shearwater after 19 years of service during an official ceremony at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Thursday, April 15.

The Shearwater was one of the Coast Guard’s 70 remaining 87-foot Marine Protector-class patrol boats and homeported in Cape May, which is now home to three of the Coast Guard’s new 154-foot Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters.

Commissioned in 2002, the Shearwater was the 49th out of 73 coastal patrol boats built for search and rescue, ports, waterways, and coastal security, living marine resource enforcement, marine safety, and marine environmental protection.