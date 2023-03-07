Coast Guard to deactivate Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard will deactivate the Regulated Navigation Area (RNA) in Saginaw Bay, Michigan, Thursday at 5 p.m.

The RNA will be deactivated due to a less than expected ice season and limited to no ice buildup in Saginaw Bay. Additionally, weather forecasts for the remainder of the 2023 ice season are not favorable for any significant ice formation or conducive to on-ice recreation

More information on the RNA process can be found in the Federal Register.

