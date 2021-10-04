Coast Guard to continue seasonal operations at Scituate

BOSTON — The Coast Guard will continue to operate Station Scituate, Massachusetts, and it is scheduled to reopen for seasonal operations Memorial Day weekend, in 2022.

Following a Federal Register public comment period, and after careful consideration of the unique operational and geographic challenges highlighted through the comments, it was determined the station should continue operating in the Scituate Harbor area, during the summer months.

The station operates seasonally, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, when recreational boating is at its highest. The station’s crew conduct search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and recreational boating safety missions.

The station is crewed by Coast Guard Station Point Allerton, in Hull, Massachusetts.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.