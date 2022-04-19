Coast Guard to conduct training in Straits of Mackinac, April 26 – 27

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – U.S. Coast Guard units, in coordination with local, state, tribal and federal agencies, will be conducting a training exercise in the Straits of Mackinac on the 26th and 27th of April.

The St. Ignace, Michigan and Mackinaw City, Michigan communities will see increased vessel activities on the water these days.

These exercises will involve the use of Coast Guard and other boats conducting law enforcement scenarios on pre-determined commercial vessels in the surrounding waters, as well as activities ashore in the town of St. Ignace. These exercises are in direct support of our Area Maritime Security Committee and strengthen vital relationships with our government and maritime industry partners, and ensure the proficiency of our members to remain always ready and able to respond to our nation’s call.

