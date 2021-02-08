Coast Guard to conduct training exercise off Key West

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — U.S. Coast Guard units will conduct a training exercise in the lower Florida Keys region from Tuesday through Saturday.

This exercise will involve the use of Coast Guard boats and helicopters conducting boarding scenarios on select commercial vessels in the vicinity of Marquesas Keys and activities ashore in the towns and areas of Key West, Boca Chica, Long Point, and Saddlebunch Keys.

Training will take place in the late afternoon, evening, and at night. Mariners are asked to use caution and maintain a 3 nautical miles minimum distance from the exercise area for safety. Pilots should maintain a 1,000-foot minimum altitude. A relevant broadcast notice to mariners and aviators has been issued.

“These exercises help strengthen those vital relationships with our partners from other federal, state, and local agencies and commercial industry. They also ensure our members’ proficiency to remain always ready and able to respond to our nation’s call,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ginny Nadolny, chief of enforcement, Coast Guard Sector Key West.

