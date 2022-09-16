Coast Guard to conduct multi-day port security exercise in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Government of Guam stakeholders, and industry partners will conduct a full-scale maritime security training exercise in and around the Port of Guam, Piti, Sept. 20 – 22.

The purpose of this interagency training exercise is to prepare federal, territorial, and industry Area Maritime Security Committee partners to respond to security threats affecting Guam’s marine transportation system and surrounding critical infrastructure. These annual exercises ensure the Port of Guam remains open and operational, sustaining the economic viability to the island of Guam.

This year’s Area Maritime Security Training and Exercise Program exercise scenarios include simultaneous cyber incidents at several port facilities, coordination of response efforts during an island-wide loss of communications, a simulated response to suspected terrorist activity, changes to the maritime security level, and establishment of a Unified Command to manage the various response efforts.

The public should expect to see increased law enforcement and emergency response personnel activity at and near the Port of Guam for the duration of the exercise.

The exercise planning team designed the various scenarios to prevent a disruption to port operations and business processes of involved AMSC member facilities and organizations.

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, substantially changed the risk profile of the nation’s ports, waterways, coastal areas, maritime transportation system, and maritime critical infrastructure and key resources. The U.S. Coast Guard responded by re-evaluating and strengthening its ability to protect these assets from a possible future attack. On Nov. 25, 2002, the president signed into effect the Maritime Transportation Security Act.

The AMSCs were established under this act, to provide a link for contingency planning, development, review, and update of Area Maritime Security Plans, and to enhance communication between port stakeholders within federal, state, territory, local agencies, and industry to address maritime security issues and respond to threats to the maritime transportation system.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.