Coast Guard to conduct maritime security exercise off Port Angeles, WA

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard will be conducting a maritime security exercise Tuesday evening approximately 25 miles west of Port Angeles offshore.

The exercise will simulate the boarding of a non-compliant fishing vessel to apprehend persons of interest suspected of transporting toxic industrial chemicals and military-grade weapons into Puget Sound.

Units involved in the exercise:

Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West

Coast Guard Cutter Elm

Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark

Coast Guard Air Station Astoria

Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles

Coast Guard Station Port Angeles

Mariners transiting the area are advised to maintain a safe distance of 1,000 yards from the exercise at all times.

The Coast Guard conducts realistic exercises and simulations to remain prepared and responsive in the event of potential threats in the maritime domain. This exercise will help to uphold the safety and security of the maritime transportation system of Puget Sound.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with federal, state and local partners to ensure there is no risk to the environment or protected marine species. There is no expected impediment to commercial or recreational vessel traffic resulting from this exercise.

