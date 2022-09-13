Coast Guard to conduct full-scale exercise near LeClaire, Iowa

LECLAIRE, IOWA – The Coast Guard, along with other federal, state, local and industry partners, is scheduled to conduct a full-scale maritime security and mass rescue exercise near LeClaire, Iowa on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.

The exercise is part of the Coast Guard’s Area Maritime Security Training and Exercise Program where federal, state, local and industry partners will respond to a simulated attack against a passenger vessel resulting in injuries to numerous passengers. The event presents an opportunity for Quad Cities’ emergency responders to train on various aspects of maritime security response and mass rescue operations in a collaborative environment.

“When a significant incident occurs on or near the navigable waterways, the federal, state and local stakeholders establish a unified command to oversee the response efforts,” said Capt. Andrew Bender, Coast Guard Federal Maritime Security Coordinator. “Joint training and exercises strengthen working relationships throughout the region and form the foundation for cohesive multi-agency response efforts.”

During the exercise, local emergency responders will be required to secure the vessel from potential threats and transport the injured to shore for further medical attention. In addition to the maritime operations, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, IA and Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, IL, will evaluate mass casualty response capabilities in response to the influx of injured passengers. Event organizers anticipate over 125 participants with representatives from the Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, multiple law enforcement agencies, local fire departments, medical and EMS personnel, emergency management personnel, maritime industry and others.

