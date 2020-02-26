Coast Guard to conduct emergency drill at North Bend Airport

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct a drill Thursday simulating a rescue operation for a helicopter crash at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

Personnel assigned to Coast Guard Sector North Bend will test and evaluate their crash rescue response procedures in conjunction with the North Bend Fire Department and airport emergency personnel.

The drill will likely be visible from locations off airport property and will include emergency vehicles, personnel, and simulated injured aircrew.

The drill is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.