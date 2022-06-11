Coast Guard to conduct commercial fishing vessel exams for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard will offer courtesy dockside examinations of commercial fishing vessels in Western Alaska and Bristol Bay in anticipation of the 2022 Bristol Bay salmon fishery season.

Coast Guard inspectors will be at the following locations for public outreach and dockside exams:

King Salmon: June 13-24. To schedule an exam in King Salmon, call 907-717-6270.

Dillingham: June 13-24. To schedule an exam in Dillingham, call 907-764-5071.

Egegik: June 13-17. To schedule an exam in Egegik, call 907-538-8062.

The exams will address safety issues that may be present before an operator gets underway. The examiners will not issue fines or other penalties for any problems they discover at the dock or before launch. The exams address items such as flares, charts, navigational signals, fire extinguishers, emergency position indicating radio beacons and the serviceability of immersion suits.

“Coast Guard dockside examinations are free, ensure compliance with all federal regulations and can reduce the likelihood of getting boarded at sea if you pass and earn a decal,” said Chief Petty Officer David Schaeffer, a fishing vessel safety examiner at Sector Anchorage. “More importantly, an exam could save your life.”

Fishermen can also choose to signal they are ready for an exam by running a ring buoy up high on the mast or on the anchor/bow in a visible location.

For more information on preparing for vessel examinations, operators may visit http://www.fishsafewest.info/ to complete a checklist generator that will provide a detailed pre-examination checklist.

