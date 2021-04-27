Coast Guard to conduct boat drills on Tennessee River in Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, state and local agencies are scheduled to conduct marine firefighting drills Thursday on the Tennessee River in Guntersville, Alabama.

The drills include a wide-range of boat tactics and emergency response procedures. Drills will include multiple agency responder boats displaying flashing lights, operating near a tow with three hopper barges on the Tennessee River, mile markers 359 to 362.

The purpose of these drills is to enhance maritime incident response for both law enforcement and rescue agency personnel who may respond to a maritime incident occurring along the Tennessee River region.

