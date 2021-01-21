Coast Guard to commission 41st Fast Response Cutter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard will commission the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), Patrol Forces Southwest Asia’s first Sentinel-class cutter, into service at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Thursday at 1 p.m. EST.

Due to COVID mitigation, in-person attendance is limited. Anyone interested in viewing the ceremony live may do so at http://bit.ly/WPC1411Com.

Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant, U.S. Coast Guard, will preside over the 41st Sentinel-class cutter ceremony. Mrs. Dawn Schultz is the ship’s sponsor.

The Charles Moulthrope is the first of six FRCs planned for service in Manama, Bahrain. The cutter is named after Seaman Charles Moulthrope, remembered for heroic and selfless service as a member of the Revenue Cutter Service Cutter Commodore Perry, patrolling Alaska, when he rescued several of his shipmates who ended up in the sea.

The Coast Guard took delivery of Charles Moulthrope on Oct. 22, 2020, in Key West. They will transit to Bahrain later this year with their sister ship, the Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), delivered on Dec. 22, 2020, and due to be commissioned prior to departure.

