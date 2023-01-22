Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic

Jan 22nd, 2023 · 0 Comment

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan LogoMILWAUKEE – Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00 noon local time.

The bay is expected to be reopened in early Spring, weather permitting.

This closure will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay.

This closure is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901.

