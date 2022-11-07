Coast Guard to be featured service for NY Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is slated to be the featured service during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan Friday, and is scheduled to host additional events open to the public Wednesday and Thursday.

The Coast Guard is planning to have approximately 300 people participate in the New York Veterans Day Parade that runs along 5th Avenue in Manhattan and will feature multiple assets including a response boat, unmanned aircraft systems and an autonomous boat. Members will also be in attendance from Coast Guard Sector New York, as well as cadets, officer candidates, the Coast Guard Band, and a dance group from the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

The parade’s Grand Marshall for 2022 is Vince Patton, who was the eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard and the first African American to hold the position.

Additionally, the Coast Guard will be hosting events throughout Manhattan leading up to the parade that are free and open to the public. These events include a Coast Guard veterans recognition ceremony, a parade of ships, tours of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, a 154-foot fast response cutter, and a Coast Guard capabilities and search-and-rescue demonstration.

Event details:



Coast Guard Veterans Recognition Ceremony

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

9/11 memorial (between the reflecting pools)

**This event will recognize the contribution and legacy of Coast Guard veterans and feature a special performance by the Coast Guard Band.

Parade of Ships

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

**The parade of ships will feature the U.S.S. Arlington, the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, a 154-foot fast response cutter, and the Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay, a 140-foot bay-class icebreaking tug. The ships are scheduled to transit under the Verrazzano Bridge through the New York harbor and moor in Manhattan near Pier 86.

Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson tours

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., and

Thursday – Saturday, Nov. 10 – 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pier 86 (Intrepid Pier)

**Visitors will be able to tour the ship and be able to ask general questions about the ship’s operations to the crew.

Coast Guard capabilities and search-and-rescue demonstration

Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pier 86 (Intrepid Pier)

**A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and crew are scheduled to deploy and retrieve their rescue swimmer. Additionally multiple units will be on site as static displays to include Atlantic Area Strike Team, Deployable Communication Unit, Specialized Maritime Security Response Team K-9, Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST 91160) small boat, and the Research and Development Center highlighting new technologies. The Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson will be present for daily tours and all Coast Guard personnel will be available to discuss Coast Guard operations throughout the greater New York area and country and answer general questions.