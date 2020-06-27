Coast Guard to activate Montgomery County security zone

BALTIMORE — Coast Guard and partner agency personnel are scheduled to enforce the Potomac River, Montgomery County, security zone beginning Saturday at approximately 10 a.m. in accordance with the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (33 CFR 165.557).

Under the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (33 CFR 165.33), the regulation prohibits any unauthorized person or vessel from entering or remaining in this security zone while it is in effect.

A transit lane exists along the Maryland shoreline to facilitate the use of the waterway. Persons and vessel operators who intend to enter or transit the security zone while the zone is being enforced must obtain authorization from the Captain of the Port Maryland-National Capital Region or his designated representative.

To request permission to enter or transit the security zone, the local on-scene coordinator, the COTP Maryland-NCR or designated representatives can be contacted via marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13 or 16 (156.8 MHz), by calling 410-576-2693, or by visually or verbally hailing the on-scene law enforcement vessel enforcing the zone.