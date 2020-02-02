Coast Guard, TGLO respond to oil spill near Baytown, Texas

Approximately 630 gallons of crude oil floats in Tabbs Bay near Baytown, Texas, Feb. 1, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is responding to a crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a crude oil discharge in Tabbs Bay via an oil wellhead. Personnel from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Incident Management Division and Texas General Land Office were launched to the scene.

An estimate of 630 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled. The source of the release has been secured and the spill has been contained. Approximately 200-feet of boom has been deployed.


The cause of the discharge is under investigation.

The Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office personnel will continue to monitor recovery efforts.

