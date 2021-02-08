Coast Guard terminates vessel voyage after violation of Captain of the Port Order

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Miami law enforcement team terminated the voyage of the 42-foot vessel Crescendo Friday after determining it violated a Captain of the Port Order near Miami Beach Marina.

Owners and operators failing to comply with a federal Captain of the Port Order can face over $95,000 in criminal penalties.

The vessel had 13 people aboard: two crew and 11 passengers-for-hire who paid about $2,000 for their charter.

They were also cited for:

Failure to have a drug and alcohol program Failure to have a Certificate of Documentation endorsed for Coastwise Trade Failure to have Type 1 personal flotation devices for all persons on board Failure to have a valid Certificate of Inspection Failure to comply with U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port Order

“Captain of the Port Orders are not suggestions,” said Jesus Porrata, chief of investigations, Sector Miami. “They are federal orders demanding owners/operators comply with Coast Guard regulations to ensure their passengers are safe on the water.”

Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations. Charters that violate a Captain of the Port Order can face over $95,000 in penalties. Some potential civil penalties for illegally operating a passenger vessel are:

Up to $7,846 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a chemical testing program.

Up to $4,888 for failure to provide a Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire.

Up to $16,687 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over 5 net tons.

Up to $95,881 for every day of failure to comply with a Captain of the Port Order.

For more information about bareboat charters, click here.

Anyone with information regarding an illegal charter is encouraged to contact CGIS here.

