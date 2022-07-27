Coast Guard terminates illegal passenger vessel voyage

KEY WEST, Fla. — Crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector Key West terminated an illegal passenger vessel’s voyage upon return from Dry Tortugas National Park, Monday.

The 74-foot long U.S. flagged vessel, which was chartered for eight passengers for a weeklong excursion throughout the Florida Keys, was operating with numerous safety violations.

After contact from the passengers, Coast Guard Station Key West boarded the vessel along with Sector Key West investigating officers and discovered numerous violations including illegal operation as a small passenger vessel without a valid Certificate of Inspection, a Stability Letter, a U.S. Credentialed Mariner, a Coastwise Trade Endorsement, or a satisfactory drug and alcohol program, among other violations.

Sector Key West issued a Captain of the Port Order requiring the vessel to immediately cease commercial operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Illegal passenger vessel owners, operators, and charterers can face a maximum penalties of over $60,000 per occurrence.

“No one wants to be 70 miles from the dock and have to call the Coast Guard about preventable safety concerns,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Cooper, chief of prevention at U. S. Coast Guard Sector Key West. “We want the public to have an enjoyable time on the water, but we want that time to be spent with professional mariners in control of vessels which meet the regulatory safety standards.”

To report a potentially illegal charter operating in the Florida Keys, please contact the Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727 or via email at SKW@uscg.mil.

