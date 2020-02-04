Coast Guard terminates fishing vessel voyage due to violations

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of the fishing vessel, Salt Shaker II, after discovering multiple living marine resources violations during a boarding Monday approximately 13 miles southeast of Key Largo.
A Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. (WPC-1107) boarding team boarded the recreational sport fishing vessel and terminated the crew’s voyage for possession of snapper or grouper in illegal carcass condition, possession of dolphin or wahoo in illegal carcass condition and the illegal importation of queen conch.
A Coast Guard Station Marathon 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boatcrew escorted the Salt Shaker II and crew ashore to awaiting Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement officers for questioning.
The evidence package for this seizure has been forwarded to the National Marine Fisheries Service, who will determine if a formal Notice of Violation will be issued.
“This case is a great example of interagency coordination to identify illegal fishing practices and allows for efficient enforcement of federal and international regulations in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys,” said Lt. j.g. Erin Woods, Living Marine Resources Officer for Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Our marine resources are extremely valuable to the public and our nation. Boaters and fishermen are reminded to familiarize themselves with the fishing regulations to make sure they are complying with federal law.”
