Coast Guard tall ship Eagle to arrive in Charleston, offer public tours

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard Tall Ship Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive Friday at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal.

Eagle will moor for three days and will be open for free public tours starting Friday through Sunday.

Barque Eagle will be open for free public tours on the following dates and times:

Friday, March 13 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. for first responders, military, and government officials 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the public

Sunday, March 15 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



At 90 meters (295 feet) in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, and originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German Navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II. Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 6,797 square meters (22,300 square feet) of sail and 9.7 kilometers (6 miles) of rigging, Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy and Officer Candidate School curriculum.

