Coast Guard suspends search off Florida Keys

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search for the Cubans in the water about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Monday, pending new information.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., that they rescued a person in the water.

The person reported leaving Playa de Jaimanitas, Cuba on Nov. 13 with a large group of people and the vessel capsized, leaving him the only survivor. He was picked up by another group of 18 Cubans, some of whom were wearing life jackets. That vessel capsized also.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew rescued nine people and recovered one body. On Sunday and Monday, the crews recovered five bodies.

Survivors reported seeing four people immediately drown.

One survivor was brought to shore for further evaluation by emergency medical services.

The bodies were transferred to the medical examiners office.

“Very rarely do we see people on these illegal voyages wear safety equipment,” said Cmdr. Richard Armstrong, deputy sector commander, Sector Key West. “And that certainly saved their lives in treacherous sea conditions. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of those who are presumed lost at sea.”

The reported weather on scene was 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.