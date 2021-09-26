Coast Guard suspends search near Southwest Pass, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched more than 4,600 square miles for a combined search time of 80 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter

Coast Guard Station Venice

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine

