Coast Guard suspends search near Southwest Pass, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.
Rescue crews searched more than 4,600 square miles for a combined search time of 80 hours.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.
Rescue crews involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter
- Coast Guard Station Venice
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
- Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine
- Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine
