Coast Guard suspends search near Southwest Pass, La.

Sep 26th, 2021 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched more than 4,600 square miles for a combined search time of 80 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew reporting a crewmember reportedly fell overboard.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter
  • Coast Guard Station Venice
  • Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
  • Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine
  • Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Department marine

