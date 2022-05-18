Coast Guard suspends search in Lynn Canal, Alaska

May 18th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Juneau. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Anthony Moss

Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo courtesy of Anthony Moss

KODIAK, Alaska — Coast Guard air and surface crews suspended their search for a 40-year-old female passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in Lynn Canal, Alaska, Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard rescue crews conducted over nine hours of air and surface searches, which covered 68 square nautical miles.

“Despite our best efforts to locate the individual, it is with heavy hearts that we make the decision to suspend the search,” said Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Trevor Layman, a Sector Juneau Command Center duty officer. “The decision to suspend active searching is based on a number of factors including weather, sea state, water temperature and other variables.”

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Juneau Command Center initiated search efforts to include crews and assets from Air Station Sitka, Station Juneau and the Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.