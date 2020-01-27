Coast Guard suspends search for three missing mariners near Luling, LA

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search for three missing mariners, Monday, after two towing vessels collided on the Mississippi River at mile marker 123, near Luling, Louisiana, Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched over 835 nautical miles for approximately 67 hours but were unable to find the three missing mariners.

Air monitoring is ongoing in the area surrounding the incident. The air in the immediate vicinity of the affected barge has now been cleared of any traces of sulfuric acid. There are no immediate health issues or concerns to the surrounding communities.

The Mississippi River opened last night at 9:30 p.m. to vessel traffic from mile marker 121 to 123. This area is still subject to restrictions put in place by Coast Guard Sector New Orleans’ Vessel Traffic Service.

McKinney Salvage has been contracted to carry out salvage operations of the affected barge. Air monitoring in the area will continue until the salvage operations of the affected barge are complete.

The National Transportation Safety Board has joined the Coast Guard to investigate the cause of the incident.

Involved in the response were: