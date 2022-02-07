Coast Guard suspends search for shrimp boat captain near Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing shrimp boat captain who fell overboard near Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 1,416 square miles for over 32 combined hours.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at about 7 a.m. stating the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard 7 miles northeast of the Port Aransas jetties.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, while an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi launched to search for the man. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manta also launched to assist.
Also involved in the search was the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Mr. Webb, as well as other local commercial fishermen.
“Our hearts go out to Mr. Ramirez’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Capt. Hans Govertsen, commanding officer of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “We take solace in the ability of our community to come together in trying times. It was heartwarming to see so many people contribute to this search effort throughout the day.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.