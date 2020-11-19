Coast Guard suspends search for possible person in the water off Islamorada

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended its search Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m., for a possible person in the water 14 miles south of Matecumbe.

The missing person is 77-years-old, Paul James.

Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders received an emergency position-indication radio beacon activation on a 30-foot Grady White at approximately 1 p.m., Monday.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 3,190 square miles, roughly double the size of Delaware, for about 60 hours.

“The decision to suspend a search is never easy,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family who lost their loved one.”

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crews

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans rescue crew

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Paul James please contact Coast Guard Sector Key West command center at 305-292-8727

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.