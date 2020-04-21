Coast Guard suspends search for possible people in the water near Baytown

HOUSTON —The Coast Guard has suspended the search for seven people possibly in the water in Cedar Bayou just west of the U.S. Highway 146 bridge near Baytown, Texas, Tuesday.
“I want to thank all of our local partners who assisted in this search effort,” said Lt. j.g. Chellsey Phillips, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “After arriving on scene within 30 minutes of the initial notification, our crews were able to extensively search the waterway concentrating their efforts on the location reported by the mariner. However, with no further signs of distress and no reports of missing persons, we are suspending our search efforts pending additional information.”
The case began late Monday evening when Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday radio transmission on Ch. 16 from a distressed mariner stating his 27-foot recreational vessel was taking on water with four adults and three children onboard. After this initial report, radio communications were lost.
Anyone with additional information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Baytown Police Department
- Baytown Fire Department
- Houston Police Department Marine Unit
- Harris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit
