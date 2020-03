NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a possible missing person in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Jewel Johnson’s 36-foot white trawling vessel, Poison, was found safely moored at mile marker 563.2 in the Intracoastal Waterway near Padre Island National Seashore, Texas, Tuesday.

For the original report on this case, click here.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.