Coast Guard suspends search for person near Main Pass, LA

Oct 10th, 2021 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 File Photo

USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched more than 3,949 square miles for a combined search time of approximately 105 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station Venice
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.