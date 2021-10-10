Coast Guard suspends search for person near Main Pass, LA

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana.
Rescue crews searched more than 3,949 square miles for a combined search time of approximately 105 hours.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Venice
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
