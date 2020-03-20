Coast Guard suspends search for person in water near Dutch Harbor

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a possible person in the water near Dutch Harbor.

Still missing is 33-year-old Steven Mencer, last seen wearing a neon green pullover rain jacket with orange and black pants.

Coast Guard boat and aircrews searched a total of 63 square miles for Mencer over approximately 7.4 hours.

“After an exhaustive effort today, we suspended our search for Mr. Mencer at 8:20 p.m.,” said Lt. Danny Piazza, the 17th District command duty officer at the time of suspension. “Despite our best efforts, we were already at a disadvantage due to the water temperature and reports that Mr. Mencer was not wearing a PFD. Our thoughts are with Mr. Mencer’s family and friends.”

Mencer was reported missing at approximately 8:25 a.m. when he failed to report to crew check-in after the boat he worked on, the 164-foot fishing vessel Alaska Mist, moored at the Coastal Transportation Northern Dock in Dutch Harbor. Mencer was last seen at sea aboard the vessel approximately 45 minutes prior to being reported missing.

Involved in the search were:

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

An Air Station Kodiak HC-130 Hercules aircraft

Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley

fishing vessel Alaska Mist

