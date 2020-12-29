Coast Guard suspends search for person in water after tractor trailer crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard suspended their search for a man who entered the water after his tractor trailer crashed off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this time of tragedy,” said Capt. Samson Stevens, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “We would like to thank the local first responder agencies for their partnership and dedication in coordinating efforts and searching throughout the day with our crews.”

The Coast Guard and local authorities began searching for the driver after watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received a relayed 911 notification at approximately 8:30 a.m., regarding a tractor trailer that crashed through the southbound side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 178 square miles with multiple crews and assets from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles, the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C.

Boat and shore crews from the Maritime Incident Response Team, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Beach Fire Department, and Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police also participated in the search.

There is no current impact to the waterways from debris or pollution at this time.

