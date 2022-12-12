Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water off Fajardo, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard air and surface units suspended a two-day search pending further developments Sunday evening for a person in the water in the vicinity of Playa Escondida near Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
“The fate of the person subject to this search remains unknown,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Daniel Capestany, Coast Guard Sector San Juan command duty officer for the case. “Coast Guard sea and air searches covered an extensive area off shore as well as the coasts of Fajardo and Luquillo. At this time, no reports of missing persons have been received, however the Coast Guard will remain alert to any new developments that may arise.”
Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a 911 call reporting the distress at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
The reporting source and two Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency personnel confirmed having a visual, with binoculars, of a person in the water with a red or orange life jacket, approximately one nautical mile from shore. Conditions on scene were reported to be eight to ten-foot waves.
Coast Guard units involved in the search completed six air searches and five surface searches covering 168 square nautical miles. Puerto Rico State Emergency Management Bureau and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine units also participated in the search.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter
Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez
Anyone with information of a missing person that may