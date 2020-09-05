Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Pilottown

Sep 5th, 2020 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 File Photo

USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a person in the water near Pilottown.

Missing is Cristina Castro, 38, from Modesto, California.

The Coast Guard crews searched approximately 1,518 square miles continuously for a total of 24 hours.

“The decision to suspend a case is never easy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our boat crews, cutter crews, and aircrews diligently searched the area where the boater was last seen but were unable to find her. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends during this time.”

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Rescue-Boat Medium boat crews
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrews
  • Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish crew

More information on this case can be found here.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.