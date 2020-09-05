Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Pilottown

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a person in the water near Pilottown.
Missing is Cristina Castro, 38, from Modesto, California.
The Coast Guard crews searched approximately 1,518 square miles continuously for a total of 24 hours.
“The decision to suspend a case is never easy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our boat crews, cutter crews, and aircrews diligently searched the area where the boater was last seen but were unable to find her. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends during this time.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Rescue-Boat Medium boat crews
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrews
- Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish crew
