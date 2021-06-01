Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a person in the water Tuesday after a body was located matching the missing person’s description near Sargent Beach, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification on Monday at approximately 2:12 p.m. from the owner of a disabled and adrift 21-foot center console vessel with four individuals aboard that was struggling to anchor due to weather and strong currents.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to assist. Once on scene, the Dolphin crew located the capsized vessel, recovered two individuals safely from the water, and transported them to the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport.
A third individual was recovered safely from the shore.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this boater during this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Mike Cortese, Sector Houston-Galveston chief of response.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office
- Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office
