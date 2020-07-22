Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Destin, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Destin, Florida, Wednesday.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 2,284 square nautical miles continuously for a total of 97 resource hours.
“The decision to suspend a case is never easy,” said Lt. Ben Cariddi, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “Our boat crews, cutter crews, and aircrews diligently searched the area where the diver was last seen but were unable to find the missing diver. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends during this time.”
Involved in the search were:
Two Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Rescue-Boat Medium boat crews
Three Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Senty aircraft aircrews
Coast Guard Cutter Ridley crew
Coast Guard Cutter Manowar crew
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Walton County Sheriff’s Office
South Walton Beach Safety
Bay County Sheriff’s Office
