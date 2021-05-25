Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard suspended its search for an 18-year-old male Monday evening who was last seen entering the water in the Packery Channel near Corpus Christi, Texas.
The Coast Guard searched 787 square nautical miles for approximately 23 hours.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening by the Corpus Christi Police Department who reported the mother of the 18-year-old witnessed him enter the water and did not see him resurface.
Watchstanders launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller crew to search.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this young man,” said Capt. Jason Gunning, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi deputy sector commander.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
- Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller
- Coast Guard Cutter Pelican
- Corpus Christi Fire Department
- Corpus Christi Police Department
- Corpus Christi Beach Rescue