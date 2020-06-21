Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water in Vermilion Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water in Vermilion Bay, Louisiana.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 1782 square miles continuously over 25 hours.
“After an exhaustive search the Coast Guard and local partners were unable to locate the missing mariner,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this very difficult time.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Mako crew
- Coast Guard Air Auxiliary
- Customs and Border Patrol
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office
- St. Mary Parish Sheriff Office
- Iberia Parish Sheriff Office
More information on this case can be found here.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments