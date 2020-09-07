Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water in Boudreaux Canal

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday at 10:30 a.m. for a person in the Boudreaux Canal.
Missing is Jimmy Garcia, 49, last seen entering the Boudreaux Canal without a life jacket.
The Coast Guard crews searched approximately 9 square miles continuously for 11 hours, along with other agencies.
“After searching the area continuously for 11 hours, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our search,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We were unable to find Mr. Garcia. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat boat crew
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew
- Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office
